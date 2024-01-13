Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

