AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $188.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.