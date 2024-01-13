Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average is $213.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $260.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

