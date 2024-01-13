AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

