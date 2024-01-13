Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $160.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.94.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

