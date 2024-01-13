Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 91.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $60,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

