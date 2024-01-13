Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

