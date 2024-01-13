Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.97. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,301,015 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock worth $3,493,051. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bakkt by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bakkt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 209,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 35.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 613,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Stories

