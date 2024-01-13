Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Ball by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 200,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ball by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

