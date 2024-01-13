Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

