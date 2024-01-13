Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,614 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $65,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

