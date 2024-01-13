Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,173 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $68,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Qorvo by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

