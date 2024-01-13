Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,650 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $70,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.