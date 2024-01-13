Barclays Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.88.

HP opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

