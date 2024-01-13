Barclays Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$169.47.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$169.22 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$169.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$160.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

