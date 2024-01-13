Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $23.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

