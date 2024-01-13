Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BHC opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

