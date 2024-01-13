Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.480–0.420 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

