BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,202,702.40 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,336,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,174,454.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.
  • On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECAT opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust



BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

