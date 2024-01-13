BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,202,702.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,336,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,174,454.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECAT opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

