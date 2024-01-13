BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $818.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $720.00 to $818.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $777.80.

BLK opened at $799.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.52. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

