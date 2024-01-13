Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
BXSL stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.25%.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.