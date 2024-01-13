Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,333 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Bloom Energy worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

