BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

