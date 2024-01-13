Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.00.
In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
