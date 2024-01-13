Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 1,397.4% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBLG opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.30. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.32) by $19.44. Research analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -25.84 EPS for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

