BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

