British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

