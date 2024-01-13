Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT at $278.08

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America cut their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

BGNE opened at $175.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.56. BeiGene has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

