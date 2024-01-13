Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $37.22

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

