Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $40.43

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

