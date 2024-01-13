Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,001 shares of company stock worth $7,476,689 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

