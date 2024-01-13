Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $4.45

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

TRVG opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

