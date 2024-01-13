Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vizsla Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VZLA opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $297.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 31.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,009,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 32,792.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,434,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,613 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

