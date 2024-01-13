Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

