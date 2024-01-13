Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

