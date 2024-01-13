Brown Advisory Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AZN opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

