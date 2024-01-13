Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $230.34.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

