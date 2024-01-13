Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.98 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

