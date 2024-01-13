CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CAE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.16 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$25.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4400207 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

