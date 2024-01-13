Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 412,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after buying an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,692,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

