Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.