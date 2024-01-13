Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after acquiring an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

