Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $93.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

CP opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

