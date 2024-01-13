Capreit to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.
Capreit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capreit
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.