Capreit to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The business had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

