CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CarMax by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CarMax by 28.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in CarMax by 70.1% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

