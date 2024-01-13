Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cars.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,465 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.