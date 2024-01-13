Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $180.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

