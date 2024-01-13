Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

