CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $219.14 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.98.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

