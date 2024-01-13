Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

